Mount-Velachery MRTS: Hundreds take 1st ride after 18-year wait

CHENNAI: Much to the delight of passengers, an 18-year wait came to an end on Saturday as train services commenced on the St Thomas Mount-Velachery MRTS section.

Besides enhancing train connectivity for Madipakkam, Puzhuthivakkam, Thillai Ganga Nagar and nearby areas, the launch of the service also provides a connection between the southwestern suburbs and central city areas such as Mylapore, Triplicane, Chepauk, RA Puram, Adyar, and Thiruvanmiyur. With this new link, passengers travelling from Chengalpattu, Maraimalai Nagar, Guduvanchery, and Tambaram can now reach destinations in South Chennai including Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, and Mylapore and vice versa, by changing trains at St Thomas Mount station.

On the first day of operations, hundreds of passengers used the service. However, despite being a terminating station, the two platforms (platform 1 and 2) located on the first floor of St Thomas Mount station have not been connected by a foot overbridge or a pedestrian link.

Most trains heading to Chennai Beach arrived at and departed from platform 1. If a train arrived at platform 2, passengers had to walk to the end of the platform and cross the tracks to access the other platforms.

Unlike the Velachery MRTS station, no foot overbridge has been constructed as the metro station was located in the upper level of the MRTS station.

Since 10 am, trains running from Chennai Beach to St Thomas Mount experienced delays of about 15 to 20 minutes. This was due to the MRTS line operating on a single track between Chennai Fort and Chennai Beach.