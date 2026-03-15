Sabotage suspected as fire breaks out at dumpyard in Kodungaiyur, 22 excavators deployed to contain blaze

CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard, where Phase-5 biomining operations are slated to be carried out by Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited, sending thick black smoke billowing from the landfill.

The residents of nearby Ezhil Nagar area reported experiencing eye irritation since Saturday morning due to the smoke.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official from the solid waste management department said the current incident was not as severe as the major fire reported in 2022 here, which continued for nearly two days, affecting residents.

“This time, the situation has been brought under control, though not entirely. It will be contained soon,” the official said.

A total of 22 excavators were deployed across 0.5 acres from Saturday morning to douse the fire using the trenching method, as fire extinguishing vehicles were unable to reach where the blaze broke out due to the accumulation of waste.

However, smoke continued to emanate from parts of the landfill as of 8pm on Saturday. The corporation official said 14 excavators would remain operational throughout the night to completely douse the fire.

The official added the civic body suspects the involvement of anti-social elements, claiming the fire could have been man-made but may have intensified due to the presence of methane trapped within the legacy waste.

Sources claimed smoke had begun emanating from the dump yard at least two days earlier, but efforts to extinguish it began only on Saturday when the smoke became more visible.

The corporation official, however, said they took immediate action as soon as they were informed about it on Saturday.