TM Krishna's 'We, The People of India' is a rethinking of national emblems

Through archival research and historical inquiry, Krishna examines how these markers of nationhood evolved and how they continue to shape conversations about citizenship, democracy, and identity in contemporary India. In doing so, the book seeks to understand how symbols can embody a nation’s aspirations while also reflecting its contradictions.

Opening the conversation, Venkatachalapathy highlighted the extensive research behind the book. “The book is based on a really rich body of archival work,” he noted, adding that Krishna had drawn from a wide range of historical sources to trace how India’s national symbols were conceived, debated, and eventually adopted.

Reflecting on the origins of the project, Krishna said the idea took shape gradually, triggered both by personal curiosity and contemporary political developments. “There were two or three triggers for writing this book. One was the song Jana Gana Mana, not just the anthem bit, but the song itself. For various reasons, I looked at the full song and I started singing the other verses of the song…and started wondering what my relationship with this song was,” he said, explaining how revisiting the composition as a musician prompted deeper questions about the meaning of national symbols.