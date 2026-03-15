Two children dead, seven injured in LPG cylinder blast in Chennai's Navalur

CHENNAI: Two children, three-year-old Krithika and one-year-old Theeran were killed and seven others were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at Navalur in Chennai on Sunday morning around 7.30 am.

According to police sources, a gas leak triggered the blast. The leak is suspected to be from one of the three cylinders that the children's neighbours had stored in their house, reportedly due to concerns of LPG cylinder shortage.

Upon receiving information, personnel from the Thazhambur police station and the Siruseri Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the family residing in one of three portions of the building had stored extra LPG cylinders following shortage concerns. One of the cylinders seemed to have leaked, which triggered the blast after residents attempted to use the stove. The blast damaged all three portions of the building.

A 40-year-old, a family of three, including a seven-year-old, and a family of five, including the two deceased children, were residents of the building.

A fire and rescue officer who was part of the operation told TNIE that the two children died on the spot. Seven others, including the seven-year-old boy, sustained injuries and were admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and are investigating the exact cause of the blast.