Woman dies at fertility clinic in Chennai, kin claim medical negligence

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman died after undergoing a procedure at a private fertility clinic in Mandaveli on Saturday, triggering protests by her family who alleged medical negligence.

The police said the woman, a homemaker, and her husband, a software professional, from Adhanur, had approached the clinic for fertility treatment as they didn’t have a baby for three years. The doctors allegedly identified a cyst in her uterus and advised her to undergo a minor procedure in the same clinic.

The clinic authorities allegedly told the family she would regain consciousness within an hour after the procedure. However, when she did not wake up, she was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was later sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, her relatives protested near the hospital mortuary, alleging negligence by the doctors and demanded action. They dispersed after the police intervention and traffic was restored. Police said the matter has been referred to the medical council.