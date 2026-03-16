A critique: Sound or substance

This episode best brings out the Indian world view that defines the creative liberty allowed in poetry and art. While they kindle the subjectivity of the rasika, as a discipline they do not grant an open-ended subjective license to the creator. Creativity and its prowess are instead measured against a resonance where the sol (expression) and porul (substance) of the work align with the universal laws of nature and the divine. In this context, Nakkeerar stands as a perennial reminder that mastery in skill or intellect can truly be appreciated only when the gravity of the form meets the unwavering rigour for which the artist strives as a search for form.

The agony of the gatekeeper: HMV Raghu

A contrast between the ancient masters and our contemporary stage can be best demonstrated by a man who has spent nearly a century as the silent guardian of the ‘word’: KS Raghunathan. Known to the world of music as ‘HMV Raghu’, he is a nonagenarian whose very presence is a direct link to the source. He learned from Sonti Narayana Rao — grandson of Sonti Venkataramana Bhagavatha, who belonged to the direct student lineage of Saint Thyagaraja. Later, refining his craft under Maestro GNB, Raghu is more than a technician; he is a nadasvara vidwan in the truest sense.