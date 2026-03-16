Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor to be toll-free for city traffic

CHENNAI: The 21-km Port-Maduravoyal double-decker elevated corridor will be toll-free for local traffic on the lower deck, while toll will be collected only from freight vehicles using the upper deck to access Chennai Port. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to complete the project by November 2027.

According to Virender Sambal, regional officer of NHAI in Chennai, the first deck of the flyover will be reserved for local traffic and will remain toll-free. “The second level (upper deck), meant for traffic bound for the port, will be tolled. Of the total 21 km, nearly 15.5 km runs along the Cooum River. The upper tier will function as a dedicated freight corridor carrying heavy vehicles and container trucks directly to Gate 10 of the port without interfering with city traffic,” he said. Sambal added that around 9,500 precast concrete bridge segments will be manufactured for the project at a casting yard in Chembarambakkam.

“So far, about 800 precast segments have been produced. Once the pier foundations are completed, these segments will be assembled using launching girders,” he said. To speed up construction, work is currently progressing for 11 hours a day - five hours during the daytime and six hours at night - with support from the traffic police. NHAI has requested the state government and the city police commissioner to allow work to continue for up to 16 hours a day, Sambal added.