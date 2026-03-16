Hide and seek with a twist

With West Asia on everyone’s mind, I thought I would take a peek at the traditional games that were played in Iraq. I could think of nothing better than Mheibes, a traditional game involving two teams, similar to other games. Here, an object is hidden in the hand. Its historical origins are unclear, but it is thought to go back to at least the 1600s.

During Iraq’s years of conflict, Mheibes — the traditional Ramadan game built around collective play and large gatherings, music, and shouting, — slowly disappeared from public life. The game retreated into quieter, more controlled spaces — private cafés, guarded halls, or neighbourhood corners — its scale reduced and its visibility diminished.

Mheibes’ survival through these years was not accidental. It endured precisely because it was woven into everyday social life rather than formal institutions. The game involves two teams, each attempting to hide a ring from the other. At the beginning of the game, one player goes around the team and hands over the ring to any team member. This is done carefully, with the aim of preventing the other team from knowing which player holds the ring.