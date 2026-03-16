History sheeter killed in police encounter near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old history sheeter was allegedly killed in a police encounter near Madhavaram on Monday morning. Two police personnel were injured and are currently under treatment.

According to the police, the man was identified as R Ganesh, alias Dilli Ganesh alias Thoppai Ganesh of Vyasarpadi. He was an A-category history sheeter and was involved in more than 30 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and attempted murder.

Police sources said that Ganesh was recently involved in a case of dacoity in Puzhal, where a nine-member gang broke into a house, tied up the inmates and stole properties worth Rs 25 lakh. While some of the gang members were arrested, Ganesh remained on the run. Inquiries revealed that he had orchestrated the whole process.

On Monday morning, around 5.45 am, the police tracked Ganesh and surrounded him near the Madhavaram roundabout. He fled the spot and hid inside an abandoned building nearby. As the police tried to enter inside, he attacked them and attempted to escape.

The police fired a shot as a warning and asked Ganesh to stop. When he tried to run further, the team fired at him. He sustained fatal injuries and was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital where he died. His body has been sent for a postmortem.

Senior police officers visited the spot and are inquiring about the incident. Further probe is underway.