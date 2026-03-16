Mosquito menace stings residents of Kannagi Nagar as water hyacinth clogs Okkiyam Maduvu

CHENNAI: Residents of Kannagi Nagar are raising a stink about rising mosquito menace that is beginning to bite, thanks to nearby Okkiyam Maduvu which is choked with water hyacinth, turning the waterway into a mosquito-breeding ground. They alleged that neither Public Works Department (PWD) officials have taken any steps to remove the invasive plants nor the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has resumed mosquito-repellent spraying using drones, which was stopped nearly a year ago. Though the civic body has been carrying out mosquito fogging using hand-held machines, locals TNIE spoke to say the spraying is mostly limited to residential streets.
“After 6 pm, we are unable to step out of our homes. We keep our doors and windows closed,” said Bharathi R (49), a resident of Kannagi Nagar, whose home is close to the Okkiyam Maduvu. Anthony A (50), another resident, said, “Nearly 1.5 years ago, the GCC used to spray mosquito larvicides using drones. However, no such measures are being carried out now and the situation has worsened.”
Former AIADMK councillor T C Karuna said GCC workers tried to clear the water hyacinth manually on Saturday, but the invasive plants have spread across the entire waterway. “When asked why the drone spraying of larvicides was stopped, officials said that a drone had earlier fallen into the water, following which contractors are now demanding higher costs to continue the work,” he said. A corporation official told TNIE, “Since this is flowering season, there has been a surge in the growth of water hyacinth. Okkiyam Maduvu is under the PWD’s control. However, as the mosquito menace has increased, we have begun removing the plants manually and have also sprayed mosquito larvicides in a few areas where it could be cleared.”
Officials in the zone have requested machinery such as amphibious equipment from the headquarters which is expected to be arranged within two days. TNIE’s attempt to reach PWD officials was unsuccessful.