Mosquito menace stings residents of Kannagi Nagar as water hyacinth clogs Okkiyam Maduvu

CHENNAI: Residents of Kannagi Nagar are raising a stink about rising mosquito menace that is beginning to bite, thanks to nearby Okkiyam Maduvu which is choked with water hyacinth, turning the waterway into a mosquito-breeding ground. They alleged that neither Public Works Department (PWD) officials have taken any steps to remove the invasive plants nor the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has resumed mosquito-repellent spraying using drones, which was stopped nearly a year ago. Though the civic body has been carrying out mosquito fogging using hand-held machines, locals TNIE spoke to say the spraying is mostly limited to residential streets.

“After 6 pm, we are unable to step out of our homes. We keep our doors and windows closed,” said Bharathi R (49), a resident of Kannagi Nagar, whose home is close to the Okkiyam Maduvu. Anthony A (50), another resident, said, “Nearly 1.5 years ago, the GCC used to spray mosquito larvicides using drones. However, no such measures are being carried out now and the situation has worsened.”