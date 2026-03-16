Newborn suffers 27% burns from spark inside warmer in Purasaiwalkam community health centre

CHENNAI: A newborn sustained burn injuries hours after birth at a corporation-run urban community health centre in Purasaiwalkam on Saturday following a spark in the warmer in which the baby had been placed. The baby was immediately shifted to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children for further treatment. Corporation officials said the baby is now stable.

Police sources said a case of accidental fire has been registered based on a complaint filed by the parents. An inquiry by the health department is also under way. Citing doctors, a police source said the infant sustained 27% burns. “However, the injuries are not life-threatening. A minor surgery was done and the baby is doing well. As the child is being breastfed, doctors expect the healing process to be faster,” the sources said.

A corporation official from the medical services department told TNIE that the baby was born on Saturday morning and the incident occurred later in the afternoon. The official explained that newborns are usually placed in warmers after birth, as they should not be exposed to cold immediately. Since babies remain in a warm environment inside the mother’s womb for 9-10 months, sudden exposure to cold can lead to neonatal hypothermia. On the day of the incident, paediatricians were near the newborn, who had been placed in the warmer and was receiving oxygen support. A spark in the device caused burn injuries to the baby’s shoulder.

The official added that three deliveries had taken place at the facility the previous day and the newborns had also been placed in the same warmer. “We have replaced the warmer and called an engineer to inspect the equipment,” he said.