16,500 officers to ensure smooth election in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the Election Commission of India announcing the date for the assembly election, district election officer cum Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, on Monday, chaired a consultation meeting with the representatives of recognised political parties on the model code of conduct that came into effect on March 15.

Around 16,500 polling officers will be deployed for election duty in the district, and training will be imparted to them constituency-wise. A total of 375 sector officers have been appointed and monitoring teams, including 48 flying squad teams to check MCC violations and 48 static surveillance teams for vehicle checks and to prevent illegal movement of cash and goods, have been constituted. Candidates can spend up to Rs 40 lakh on election campaigns, for which permission has to be sought 48 hours prior.

A control room has been set up at the district election office in Ripon Building. The public can report complaints through toll-free number 18004257012 or via the cVIGIL mobile application, and action will be taken within 100 minutes.