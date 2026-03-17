19-year-old Chennai college student found dead, drug abuse suspected

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student was found dead behind the Chennai Corporation Urban Primary Health Centre on Thiruvenkatasamy Street in Pulianthope on Sunday night.

The body was first spotted by the nurses and the security guard of the health centre. Following an alert, the 108 ambulance rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Pulianthope police who were informed of the incident sent the body to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem and began an inquiry. While inspecting the spot, the police found two syringes suspected to have been used for drug consumption and a pair of slippers. They were seized as evidence.

The man was later identified as Riswan (19) of Pulianthope. He was a second-year BSc student at a college in Royapettah. Preliminary inquiry revealed he had allegedly mixed a narcotic substance with water and injected it using a syringe behind the health centre on Sunday night, leading to his death.

However, the police said the exact cause of death will be known only after the viscera report. The body has been handed over to his parents after the postmortem.