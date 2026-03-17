Boney Kapoor moves Madras High Court over Sridevi’s Chennai property dispute

CHENNAI: Late actor Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and his daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor have filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to set aside an order of the additional district court in Chengalpattu which had rejected their plea to dismiss the suit filed by three persons claiming to have rights on the 4.77 acres of land on East Coast Road purchased by Sridevi in 1988.

When the plea came up for hearing before Justice TV Thamilselvi on Monday, she adjourned the hearing to March 26, 2026.

The petitioners stated Sridevi had bought the land from Sambandam Mudaliyar in 1988 and has been in possession of the land. However, in 2025 the suit was filed the additional district court by a woman Chandrababu, her children Sivakami and Natarajan.

Chandrababu claimed that she is the wife of Sambandham Mudaliyar’s son Chandrasekharan and so, she has got a share in the property. However, she is the second wife of Chandrasekharan who was already married, and so the second marriage is not legal. But the additional district court refused to reject the petition.