Chennai airport diverts traffic at terminal 4 for 40 days

CHENNAI: After conducting a trial run of the diversion plan on Monday, Chennai airport has begun rerouting traffic around Terminal 4 for truss erection work scheduled to continue until April 24, subject to operational clearance, as part of the second phase of its expansion.

An airport official told TNIE that the trusses would support a 48-metre span above the departure terminal, with the work requiring temporary changes to access routes while construction proceeds alongside normal passenger operations.

Under the revised traffic plan, the entry toll gate near T4 will remain shut during the construction period. Passengers approaching from Tambaram have been advised to take the GST Service Road and enter through the Terminal 2 gate. A temporary traffic junction will be created at the Terminal 4 ramp entry, with marshals deployed to regulate vehicle movement.

Temporary road dividers will be installed along the ramp and departure road near Terminal 4 to manage traffic flow in both directions. Some public ramp access points at the arrival level will also be closed temporarily, the official said.

Buggy services between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at the departure level will continue. However, the IndiGo-operated buggy service between Terminal 1 and Terminal 4 will remain suspended during the works.

The link bridge between Aero Hub West and the departure terminal will also be closed temporarily, with access to nearby areas restricted for safety. Access to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will remain unchanged.