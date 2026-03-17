History-sheeter shot dead in police encounter in Chennai

CHENNAI: A day after the polling date for Tamil Nadu was announced, a history-sheeter was allegedly killed in a police encounter near Madhavaram in the early hours of Monday. Two police personnel who were injured during the operation are undergoing treatment, while a probe, including a judicial inquiry, has been initiated.

The deceased was identified as R Ganesh alias Dilli Ganesh alias Thoppai Ganesh (35) of Vyasarpadi, an A+ category history-sheeter with more than 30 criminal cases pending against him.

Police said a dacoity case was registered at the Puzhal police station on January 30 based on a complaint from Vasantha (47). A gang had allegedly broken into her house, tied up the residents and robbed them of gold and silver jewellery along with Rs 25 lakh in cash. During the investigation, police came to know that Ganesh had allegedly carried out the crime with nine associates. While five members of the gang were arrested, Ganesh and four others were absconding.

Acting on a tip-off that Ganesh was hiding in Manjambakkam, a team tracked him to a dilapidated building near the Madhavaram roundabout early on Monday. Police said that when officers tried to secure him, Ganesh allegedly attacked two personnel with a sickle, prompting the inspector to open fire in self-defence.