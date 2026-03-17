Open-source IIT-Madras edtech to help schools with poor infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Wadhwani School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Indian Institute of Technology Madras has developed a new edtech initiative, EduReach, aimed at making digital learning accessible to schools operating with limited infrastructure.

Designed as a modular, open-source platform, EduReach allows institutions to adopt only the digital learning components they require instead of implementing an entire system. This lowers costs and enables a gradual, flexible transition to digital education, said a statement issued by the institute.

A customised version developed for the TN School Education Department was deployed during the previous academic year for weekly assessments in smart classrooms across 3,860 government schools, benefiting over 19 lakh students, the statement added.

The platform currently offers a course content management system with web templates, analytics dashboards and role-based access controls. It also includes an automated assessment toolbox that supports paper design, versioning, allocation and offline question creation.