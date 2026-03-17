Paint, wallpaper, or texture: How to make your pick?

Walls are the largest visual surface in any space, making them the biggest canvas for interiors. With the growing range of materials, the options to choose the finish for your walls are endless. The one you choose can drastically influence the mood and personality of the space and decide how it’s going to be perceived. The walls become the background of everything else, whether you prefer something that is neutral and timeless or bold and full of expression.

Choosing between paint, wallpaper, or texture depends on multiple factors like budget, the maintenance that the finish would need, and, most importantly, your style and preference. Understanding the features of these materials can help you make the most viable choice.