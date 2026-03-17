Paint, wallpaper, or texture: How to make your pick?

Walls are the largest visual surface in any space, making them the biggest canvas for interiors. With the growing range of materials, the options to choose the finish for your walls are endless. The one you choose can drastically influence the mood and personality of the space and decide how it’s going to be perceived. The walls become the background of everything else, whether you prefer something that is neutral and timeless or bold and full of expression.
Choosing between paint, wallpaper, or texture depends on multiple factors like budget, the maintenance that the finish would need, and, most importantly, your style and preference. Understanding the features of these materials can help you make the most viable choice.
Paint: Reliable, flexible, economical
Paint is the most widely used wall finish because of the versatility it offers while being affordable and offering a limitless range of colour possibilities. Minimal, contemporary, eclectic — no matter your preferred style, paint has options to choose from. Paint is also chosen if one likes to change interiors from time to time, making it an inexpensive wall treatment that can be experimented with. It’s one of the most flexible mediums.
Paint also acts as a perfect background to layer your walls with mouldings, panelling, or artwork. Picking the right paint finish is as crucial as selecting the right colour. Matte finishes work best for bedrooms, making the space look soft and sophisticated. It also helps in concealing wall imperfections. Satin finishes are most commonly used for higher traffic areas or common areas like living rooms, hallways, or hosting spaces, as this offers better durability. For water-prone areas like kitchens and washrooms, semi-gloss or washable paint works best as they are better suited to withstand moisture and frequent cleaning.
Wallpaper: Personality, pattern, visual impact
Wallpapers have seen a rise in usage during recent times owing to the range of patterns and prints currently available. They instantly create visual interest and have the ability to uplift any space singlehandedly. From traditional florals to large-scale murals, from abstract designs to textured finishes, the range is vast. A single wallpaper wall can become the focal point of a space, drawing attention and adding depth. This feature makes wallpapers the perfect choice for powder rooms, entryways, and behind the bed’s headboard.
Wallpapers offer more creative freedom than paint, it allows expression of personality effortlessly by introducing colour, pattern, and texture all at once, making the space feel intentionally curated. Another reason wallpapers have become so common is because of the peel-and-stick options available in the market that allow you to experiment without a permanent commitment to installation or investment of a large amount, making it ideal for renters. Wallpapers are generally recommended to highlight a wall or architectural element, allowing the rest of the design to shine without becoming visual clutter.
Textured finishes: Craftsmanship, personal, curated
Textures add an additional dimension to spaces, introducing depth and variations that change with light throughout the day. Limewash, Venetian plaster, or microcement adds a touch of richness and craftsmanship to the space. These finishes are natural, and their imperfect quality adds warmth and authenticity to interiors.
They are celebrated for their interaction with light. As light hits these surfaces, it creates tonal variations and soft shadows that make the wall come alive. These create visual drama without the need for additional décor. They usually require professional application, making it an expensive choice when compared to paint or wallpaper.
Walls are more than just a background for furniture; they are canvasses to spaces that can completely transform all aspects in a room. They decide how a space is experienced, making it the most vital decision for interiors.
No matter the choice, the variety of paint, character of wallpaper or richness of textures, the goal should always be to create an environment that feels personal and intentional. Finishes can also be mixed thoughtfully without being restricted to one finish per space. Consider the usage, maintenance, and longevity before making the investment.