Seats of Freedom: The evolution of chairs, and their hidden meanings

"Space is not neutral,” says Iraianbu Murugavel, principal architect at Studio All Blue in Chennai. “Space is produced through social relations, power, and our everyday practices. If one person sits on a chair and another sits on the ground, it immediately becomes hierarchical. Chairs are three-dimensional — like an elevated platform, a three-dimensional map of hierarchy.”
He is talking about the plastic monobloc chair. Picture a tea shop in any Indian town. Four or five plastic chairs sit outside the door, facing the road. People order chai and stay longer than the drink requires. They sit at the same height, on the same seat, for as long as the conversation lasts. The equality comes riding on cheap polymer and post-liberalisation distribution networks.
This is the chair that, in January 2025, appeared on the cover of one of the most significant albums in recent music history. When Bad Bunny released ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ (I Should Have Taken More Photos), he placed two white monobloc chairs in a banana grove and made that image the face of the record. The album is, in his own words, his most Puerto Rican work and the chairs are its emotional centre. An object that appears at every wedding, roadside stall, and political rally became the visual language for belonging.
The monobloc is, in material terms, a single piece of injection-moulded polypropylene. It only entered true mass production after 1972, when French engineer Henry Massonnet introduced the Fauteuil 300, reducing production time to under two minutes per chair.
Arrival in India
Krishnakumar TK, historian and heritage enthusiast, traces the monobloc’s spread to liberalisation. Plastic chairs probably reached India in the late 1970s or early 1980s, but widespread use grew only in the mid-1990s as distribution networks expanded. Nilkamal, the Mumbai company founded in the 1980s, was the brand most associated with early adoption. Gujarat, with its petrochemical industry, became the first manufacturing hub — particularly around Vadodara and Vapi. Tamil Nadu followed suit, with moulding clusters developing in Ambattur and industrial belts near Chennai during the late 1980s and 1990s. Before the monobloc, chairs in India were wooden or cane, expensive, and associated with specific ‘kinds’ of people. “Plastic turned the chair into an everyday utility object rather than a status symbol,” Krishnakumar says. The shift was also practical as the chairs are mass-produced, inexpensive, require no maintenance, and are stackable. Hundreds can be stored in a small space, making them ideal for the temporary, repeated gatherings that define Indian social life.
The politics of sitting
In Indian social history, the chair has never been merely furniture. Seating, across centuries, has been an index of power — whether you were offered a chair depended on wealth, caste, age, and gender. Iraianbu frames this culturally, “When a chair raises one person above another, the physical space reproduces the social order. A room where one man sits on a chair and another on the floor is not neutral — the geometry itself makes an argument. Social practices become spatial practices. These spatial practices continue to reproduce inequality.”
The plastic chair did not dissolve this, but it distributed the elevated platform to a far larger population. “When plastic chairs became widely available, large groups of people could sit at the same time at the same height. That created a certain sense of equality. Plastic chairs have changed who can sit. But they have not completely changed who is allowed to sit,” Iraianbu says. He points to documented incidents across India in which Dalit individuals, including elected representatives, have been denied chairs in public spaces. “Everyday objects like chairs can reproduce caste hierarchies within space,” he says.
The political rally makes the tension visible. The rows of white monoblocs produce the visual image of collective participation. But the spatial hierarchy reasserts itself at the front, where leaders sit on cushioned seats near the stage. Before the monobloc, Krishnakumar recalls, people often stood for hours or sat on the ground during political meetings. The shift to mass seating changed the experience of the public gathering entirely.
Furniture as architecture
Iraianbu calls the plastic chair a portable spatial device. “Architecture is not only about buildings. It is also about the arrangement of bodies and objects in space,” he says. When residents carry their plastic chairs onto the street in the evening and arrange them in a circle, they have built something like a conversation zone. The stackability of the monobloc makes this improvisation frictionless. Wooden chairs cannot be moved and restacked twenty times a day. The plastic chair, as a result, has become the infrastructure for temporary, repeated social life across the country.
But not everyone celebrates it. Photographers sometimes move plastic chairs out of the frame before a shot. Iraianbu locates the deeper source of this discomfort in class attitude. He says, “Plastic chairs are practical and accessible, but they are often rejected because they are associated with the majority of people.” Design culture tends to privilege objects that signal exclusivity. The monobloc signals the opposite and its ubiquity, the quality that makes it democratic, is also what makes it illegible to a certain trained taste. Yet that same ubiquity is what allowed a Puerto Rican rapper to place it on an album cover and inspire people to think about these chairs.
After the monobloc
Konstantin Grcic’s Bell Chair for Magis uses polypropylene recycled from the automotive industry. At 2.7 kg, roughly half a kilogram lighter than a comparable chair, it is infinitely stackable, and ships on a pallet that doubles as a retail display. Vitra switched production of the Eames Plastic Chair to post-consumer recycled polypropylene in January 2024. Herman Miller followed with a 100 per cent recycled version of the Eames Moulded Plastic Chair. French company POLIMAIR went furthest; its Beluga Chair is made entirely from recycled fishing nets sourced from Brittany, Normandy, and Provence, and comes with a lifetime guarantee.
None of these chairs costs what a monobloc does. The tension between sustainability and access, therefore, remains unresolved. Recycled designs may appeal to those who can afford environmentally-responsible materials, but in much of rural India, the question is more basic. For communities where even the right to sit has historically been shaped by caste, and class, the plastic chair has often widened access to a seat.