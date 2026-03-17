Seats of Freedom: The evolution of chairs, and their hidden meanings

"Space is not neutral,” says Iraianbu Murugavel, principal architect at Studio All Blue in Chennai. “Space is produced through social relations, power, and our everyday practices. If one person sits on a chair and another sits on the ground, it immediately becomes hierarchical. Chairs are three-dimensional — like an elevated platform, a three-dimensional map of hierarchy.”

He is talking about the plastic monobloc chair. Picture a tea shop in any Indian town. Four or five plastic chairs sit outside the door, facing the road. People order chai and stay longer than the drink requires. They sit at the same height, on the same seat, for as long as the conversation lasts. The equality comes riding on cheap polymer and post-liberalisation distribution networks.