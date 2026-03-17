Stray cats rule renovated eco park in Chetpet, visitors upset

CHENNAI: Just two weeks after its inauguration, the spotlight has again fallen on the newly renovated Eco Park in Chetpet, as the visitors have raised concerns about the growing stray cat population on the premises, lack of drinking water and poorly maintained, foul-smelling toilets.
Speaking to TNIE, a section of visitors and walkers said tens of cats have taken over the park and are frequently getting in their way during their morning jog.
A daily walker who wished anonymity said, “Several cats have occupied the public park. They often run around, disrupting our daily walks. As they are small, we have to walk carefully, otherwise, we might accidentally step on them. I have even seen a cat attacking a child at the children’s play area.”
He said the park authorities are turning a blind eye to this complaints. He suggested the cats should be caught by the city corporation and put up for adoption.
Meanwhile, elderly visitors who go for daily walks at the park said the contractor has failed to ensure basic amenities while focusing on the aesthetics.
Sangeetha (name changed), a 76-year-old visitor, said, “At least two benches that could accommodate six people have been removed from the walking area. Even the limited benches available now are elevated to an extent that makes it difficult for the elderly to use. There is also no chair in the children’s area. When we bring our grandchildren, we have no option but to stand there.”
Several others also raised concerns there was no drinking water facilities in the park and that foul smell is emanating from the toilets right opposite the seating area at the entrance. Even when TNIE visited the park, the area was nearly inaccessible due to the stench.
TNIE reached out to the fisheries department officials, who maintain the park, but they did not comment on the issues.
The eco park, which was redeveloped by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority at a cost of Rs 20.16 crore, was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on March 2.