Stray cats rule renovated eco park in Chetpet, visitors upset

CHENNAI: Just two weeks after its inauguration, the spotlight has again fallen on the newly renovated Eco Park in Chetpet, as the visitors have raised concerns about the growing stray cat population on the premises, lack of drinking water and poorly maintained, foul-smelling toilets.

Speaking to TNIE, a section of visitors and walkers said tens of cats have taken over the park and are frequently getting in their way during their morning jog.

A daily walker who wished anonymity said, “Several cats have occupied the public park. They often run around, disrupting our daily walks. As they are small, we have to walk carefully, otherwise, we might accidentally step on them. I have even seen a cat attacking a child at the children’s play area.”

He said the park authorities are turning a blind eye to this complaints. He suggested the cats should be caught by the city corporation and put up for adoption.

Meanwhile, elderly visitors who go for daily walks at the park said the contractor has failed to ensure basic amenities while focusing on the aesthetics.