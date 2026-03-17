TN spinner Ajith Ram journeys back to team

Before his knee injury, Ajith Ram, Tamil Nadu’s left-arm spinner, proved to be a handful. He played a perfect foil to his skipper, Sai Kishore, and the duo foxed batters with their guile. In fact, Ajith won the V Jagannathan Memorial trophy at the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) awards last year for being TN’s best bowler in the Ranji Trophy.

His absence from the team was a big blow and this season, Tamil Nadu has failed to qualify for the quarterfinals, winning only one of their seven group games.

Now, Ajith has begun his journey back to the team. He is bowling at the MRF Pace Foundation with his team, Globe Trotters. “It feels good to be back and bowl and I’m very grateful to God. Slowly, I am getting back to playing the sport I love the most. Even though it will take more time to bowl at 100 per cent of my ability, I don’t want to rush in and bowl flat out,” Ajith told CE.