Relishing Rajasthan demystifies time-consuming, complicated, hereditary Rajasthani recipes

Today’s kitchens are no longer bound by geography. Across households, people have moved beyond inherited recipes and regional routines, constantly experimenting with flavours from elsewhere. For a while, global cuisines offered that excitement with their new techniques, unfamiliar ingredients, and a break from the everyday plate. But novelty, over time, has a way of wearing off. And in that return to home food, there is now a noticeable shift across kitchens. People are beginning to revisit their regional dishes with fresh eyes, questioning what was once taken for granted and rediscovering the depth within the ordinary.

For Pratibha Jain, that moment of rediscovery was deeply personal. “Being a Rajasthani, I grew up eating Rajasthani food, and I took it for granted… Home food is just something that is ordinary every day. You don’t really see anything very special about it,” she says. Having spent much of her formative years in the south, it was, in fact, South Indian cuisine, with its varieties of rasam and sambar, that felt more fascinating than the food she grew up with.