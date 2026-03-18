The Kitchen by Deepa Arora packs the Punjabi punch

The vast expanses of green fields of Punjab, the aroma of ghee and the freshly ground wheat, the parathas and rajma chawal are memories for a section of North Indians longing for familiar tastes of childhood. While people are scattered across the globe, what they can’t leave behind is the food they grew up eating.
For Deepa Arora, chef at a cloud kitchen named The Kitchen, too, what she couldn’t imagine to leave was her authentic Punjabi food and its vibrant flavours. When she moved to the shores of Chennai, the yearning to stay close to her roots chased her too. Deepa recalls, “We shifted to Chennai in 2003, and while we loved the South Indian cuisine initially, we soon found ourselves yearning for the bold flavours of Punjabi food,” Deepa recalls. But little did she know that she would serve platters of her fondest memories in Chennai. This soon gave a taste of home for many, not just Punjabis, but Chennaiites too.
During the Covid-19, Deepa realised she should share the cooking she learnt from her mother-in-law with the world. With restaurants shutting down, Deepa saw the phase as a learning experience. She thought, why not bring authentic Punjabi cuisine to the people?
In a world where the quickness of modern cuisines overpower, to try a venture like The Kitchen would have come with its own challenges. But she proves that the authenticity of home-cooked food never goes out of style. Deepa agrees that people love modern cuisines, but she also strongly believes that “mother-style food” is always a comfort. “An authentic Indian cuisine is based on Ayurveda with very specific use of hand picked spices.”
Deepa’s kitchen is a reflection of this philosophy, and her uncompromised flavours oozes out of every dish. Every dish is hand-picked, made with pure ghee, without a tinge of refined oil, colours, or preservatives. Hence, starting The Kitchen has been rewarding for Deepa. She believes that each state compliments the other; despite the differences, the demands were never affected. “Even South Indian guests love to try Punjabi cuisine at least twice or thrice a month,” she notes.
The chef’s favourites, Dal Makhani, Kadi Pakoda, Rajma Chawal, and Kebabs, are must-tries, while the Kulchas and Parathas, Kulcha Chole, Maa di Dal served with Ajwani Paratha, Paneer Multani Tikka, Dum Aloo, Rajma Tikki, Bharwe Aloo Tikki Chaat, and refreshing Punjabi Lassi are undoubtedly something one can’t miss from a Punjabi menu. Deepa’s success is an echo of many stories of women stepping out and pursuing their passions. Turning the lessons from the kitchen into a super power and staying true to the regional palate is what stands out.
As The Kitchen continues to sprawl across the city, Deepa’s commitment echoes loud, inviting more guests to try this vegetarian cuisine. “My kitchen’s USP is the use of pure, hand-picked ingredients, and I will never compromise on that.” Chef Deepa often personally connects with guests to understand their palate preferences, and adds drizzles of their tastes creatively.
The city has been home to not just the natives, but everyone who has been once new here begins to feel the warmth of home. Undoubtedly, there is a piece of everyone’s hometown in the city.