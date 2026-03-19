How the Jnanpith Award for Vairamuthu is adding insult to injury

Last weekend, Tamil poet and film lyricist Vairamuthu was bestowed the Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour. The announcement has met with widespread condemnation, as the recipient is certainly the most prominent name from Kollywood to have been accused in the #MeToo movement, with little to no redressal in the eight years since.

The announcement has also been met with widespread praise, especially as the win is seen as a cachet for the Tamil language itself. The Jnanpith Award was established in 1965, and one recipient is selected from 23 eligible languages. While it is not an award handed out by the government, its prestige is such that it is regarded as coming from top echelons which significantly increases its beneficiaries’ power.

To this end, there has also been a notable amount of criticism of this awarding choice from Tamil writers and translators, who feel that Vairamuthu is at best a commercial lyricist, not a litterateur, and that giving him such a tribute is an insult to those working with greater solemnity in the language. Such debate on artistic merit is common when major prizes are conferred. When the American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan was given the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, there was widespread dismay among authors who were aghast that the crafting of songs and of books were held at the same stature. Such a sense of scandal is normal, and can make for invigorating discourse. Many people receive accolades, for many reasons, and whether or not they deserve them is a matter of opinion and taste. In this particular case, the question of aptitude is separate from the concern about moral integrity that has upset so many others within and beyond the field.