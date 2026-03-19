MTC drops open-roof double-decker bus plans due to unafavourable Chennai weather

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has dropped plans to introduce open-roof double-decker buses due to the city’s unfavourable weather conditions and has instead invited tenders to operate 20 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in the city.
The open-roof buses are likely to be introduced in tourist locations or hill stations, where climatic conditions would be more suitable for commuters. Currently, 625 electric buses are being operated in the city.
The proposed 20 AC electric buses will be disabled-friendly low-floor buses and will be operated under a gross cost contract model, under which the operator will be responsible for procuring, operating and maintaining the buses, while MTC will collect the ticket revenue. The per kilometre rate to be paid for bidders is yet to be finalised. The buses are planned to be introduced in four months.
Official sources from MTC told TNIE there were initially plans to operate four open-roof buses in the city along with 16 AC double-decker buses. “The feasibility study did not yield favourable results, as weather conditions may not be suitable for such buses in the city,” an official said, adding such buses may instead be introduced in tourist destinations where the climate is more favourable. “It is up to the government to decide,” he said.
A minimum vertical clearance of 4.75 metres is required to operate double-decker buses. They can ply on major arterial roads, including Anna Salai, GST Road, ECR, OMR and other key corridors.
According to the tender documents, the operator will be assured of operating the buses for 4,500 km per month (an average of 150 km a day) for 12 years. The operator will also be responsible for developing the required electric and civil infrastructure.
MTC currently operates a fleet of 3,436 buses across 659 routes, catering to around 33.6 lakh commuters.