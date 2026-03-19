MTC drops open-roof double-decker bus plans due to unafavourable Chennai weather

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has dropped plans to introduce open-roof double-decker buses due to the city’s unfavourable weather conditions and has instead invited tenders to operate 20 air-conditioned electric double-decker buses in the city.

The open-roof buses are likely to be introduced in tourist locations or hill stations, where climatic conditions would be more suitable for commuters. Currently, 625 electric buses are being operated in the city.

The proposed 20 AC electric buses will be disabled-friendly low-floor buses and will be operated under a gross cost contract model, under which the operator will be responsible for procuring, operating and maintaining the buses, while MTC will collect the ticket revenue. The per kilometre rate to be paid for bidders is yet to be finalised. The buses are planned to be introduced in four months.