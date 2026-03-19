Reading against war: Why anti-war literature matters

We may be living through one of the most dangerous moments in modern history. In 2024, the number of armed conflicts across the world reached a historic high, according to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program at Uppsala University. The war in Ukraine alone caused around 76,000 battle-related deaths that year. In West Asia, violence involving Gaza and clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon accounted for tens of thousands of casualties, many of them civilians.With the Iran war, the list of flash points continues to grow.

In a world where conflict increasingly feels normalised, the tragedy is not merely the loss of life; it is the numbing of our collective conscience. That is why anti-war literature matters. It restores the human face to conflict and reminds us of a simple truth: war should always be the last resort of humanity, never its first instinct.

Few books have shaken the world’s conscience like 'Hiroshima' by John Hersey. First published in 1946 in The New Yorker, it is widely regarded as one of the most influential works of twentieth-century journalism. John, instead of analysing military strategy or political justification, offers a different lens: six ordinary survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. John wrote with remarkable restraint, in almost clinical prose, and yet it was precisely this that made the horror unbearable.