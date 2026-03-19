Tambaram corporation plans underground sewer to protect Madambakkam lake

CHENNAI: Madambakkam lake in the south of Chennai may get a respite from sewage inflow, as the Tambaram corporation has proposed to create underground sewer network and to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) in the areas surrounding the lake.

The total length of the sewer network will be 267 km, and it will serve a total of 37,540 buildings in Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam and Madambakkam.

As per the document submitted by the Tambaram corporation to the National Green Tribunal, the proposed STP has an installed capacity of 35 MLD (million liters per day) in Pazhathottam. “The STP will be sufficient for the next 50 years with possible upgrades and additional capacity within the STP,” the civic body said.

The state government issued an order sanctioning the project in February and the works are expected to be completed in 2 years from the date of issue of the work order.

Presently, the Tambaram corporation has deployed tanker lorries to collect sewage from households. The collected sewage is being decanted and treated at an STP in Mannuran Kulam area. Also, private sewage tankers have been given permission to decant the sewage from individual houses at the STP. The private tankers are fitted with GPS devices and are being monitored regularly in order to ensure that the lorries do not decant the sewage in unauthorised places.