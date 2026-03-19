When art exposes the beast that resides within man

Trigger warning: Mentions of physical and sexual assault

“The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace" - Mahatma Gandhi

We have all heard of how absolute power corrupts absolutely. We have known of so many examples from history. Now, we are witnessing it unfolding in our daily lives. War is everywhere. Conflicts are shaping narratives. No one is spared. While some find themselves in the direct line of fire, those of us who are separated by distance still bear the indirect brunt of the violence.

It may seem unbelievable at times, that humans could inflict intolerable misery on fellow humans. What then is the civilisational evolution that we proudly claim? In reality, are there beasts that reside within us all, which rears its ugly head when unrestricted authority is ours? Haven’t we seen these untamed, unprincipled versions of humanity manifest itself in situations where safety in numbers brings on a false sense of unaccountability?

Performance artists through the years have tried to explore this by challenging the boundaries of human behaviour. Placing themselves in vulnerable situations, they have exposed shocking public behaviour by turning the audience into active participants. Here is a look at a few such performances that would perhaps help us make sense of the mindless destruction that rages.