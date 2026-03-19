Women in viral music: The complex reality behind portrayal

This is not because women lack talent. Tamil Dalit lyricist Uma Devi points out that until about 15 years ago, any woman who was in cinema, was only understood as a valuable contributor if she were an actor. “Women were not viewed as people who could take on intellectual roles in the industry,” she says, adding that that perception has only begun to shift very recently, with a handful of women now entering the field as technicians, directors, and writers. However, she says that the gap still remains due to unequal access to opportunities. “A man doesn’t need to ask for an opportunity. He just needs to smoke a cigarette or drink or party, or simply spend time with the person providing the opportunity,” she shares.

Gaping gap

The gender gap and how wide it has been, can be understood with a simple example. Even though women have traditionally been the ones singing thalattu or lullabies for children, it took the film industry nearly a century to hand a woman — Tamil lyricist Thamarai — the pen to write one. Thamarai shares, “Although women were primarily the caretakers who have been singing lullabies, I was the first woman in the industry to write a Tamil thalattu — Kangal neeye in the film Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal. I mentioned this on a stage where I received an award for the song.”

Young rapper and lyricist Abishaa highlights that the gender gap also overlaps with the privileges that a person enjoys, owing to class and caste in the independent music industry that is thriving parallely with cinema. “Be it any music label or production house, the support they extend to women artistes is very less, especially for underprivileged women. So, how will women’s voices and their perspectives come out?” she questions.

The result of this gender gap in the mainstream becomes songs like Margazhi Poove from May Madham, where the female lead is singing about walking alone at night and casually stopping for tea at a roadside shop. Such verses are removed from reality as safety still is, after thirty years of the song’s release, a major concern for women. Paired with examples like Singapenney among countless others, it shows how lyrics can either idealise or oversimplify women’s lives, without fully engaging with their lived experiences.

Expressing her thoughts on the specific line from the AR Rahman-hit Singapenney and the line from Kalaiyil Dinamum, which explicitly says that a woman is only becoming when she is a mother, Uma asks, “Manimekalai and Kundalakesi are women from Tamil literature who have sacrificed themselves for the Tamil society. So were Avvaiyar and Velliveedhiyar. Are these women not women? Would you consider them any less of a woman because they didn’t give birth?” She adds that a woman would never write this way — as it seems like “containing me [a woman] to a box.”