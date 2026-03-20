21-year-old dies after speeding school bus hits his two-wheeler from behind in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old man was killed after a speeding private school bus knocked down his two-wheeler and run over him near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as R Venkatesh, a resident of Pestha Street in Arani. According to the police, the incident occurred in the evening when Venkatesh was riding towards a church at Thamaraippakkam junction.

While he was navigating GN Chetty Street near the old Om Sakthi Temple, a private school bus travelling behind him allegedly hit his vehicle at high speed. The impact caused Venkatesh to lose his balance and fall. Before he could recover, the front tyre of the bus ran over him.

Passersby rushed him to the Ponneri government hospital via ambulance, but the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Arani police have registered a case against the driver of the bus for negligent driving. He is yet to be arrested. Further investigation is under way.