Avian influenza outbreak kills 40 birds at Guindy Children’s Park, facility shut indefinitely

CHENNAI: An outbreak of avian influenza has claimed the lives of around 40 birds inside the Guindy Children’s Park, prompting authorities to shut the facility to visitors from Friday until further notice.

Officials said the closure is part of containment measures as disinfection and monitoring are intensified within the premises. However, the adjacent Snake Park will remain open.

Wildlife Warden Yogesh Kulal told TNIE that the first signs of trouble emerged on March 13, when a sudden mass mortality event was recorded inside the Vedanthangal aviary.

“On March 13, we observed the death of 30 birds, including 24 herons and six pelicans. The deaths mostly occurred overnight,” he said.

Subsequent days witnessed additional casualties.

“On March 14, two more birds died, a painted stork and a heron. On March 15, we lost two pelicans and one painted stork. A few more deaths were reported on March 18,” Kulal said, adding that the pattern of deaths raised suspicion of an infectious disease.

Initially, samples were sent to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC). Later, samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The samples were dispatched immediately as we suspected avian influenza. On March 19, NIHSAD confirmed it was avian influenza (H5N1),” he said.

Following confirmation, authorities enforced strict biosecurity measures.

“We have closed the park as a precaution. Our staff have started using protective gear, including masks and gloves, and disinfection protocols are being followed rigorously,” Kulal said.

Foot baths with potassium-based disinfectants have been installed at entry points, and regular sanitisation is being carried out.