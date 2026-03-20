Avian influenza outbreak kills 40 birds at Guindy Children’s Park, facility shut indefinitely

CHENNAI: An outbreak of avian influenza has claimed the lives of around 40 birds inside the Guindy Children’s Park, prompting authorities to shut the facility to visitors from Friday until further notice.
Officials said the closure is part of containment measures as disinfection and monitoring are intensified within the premises. However, the adjacent Snake Park will remain open.
Wildlife Warden Yogesh Kulal told TNIE that the first signs of trouble emerged on March 13, when a sudden mass mortality event was recorded inside the Vedanthangal aviary.
“On March 13, we observed the death of 30 birds, including 24 herons and six pelicans. The deaths mostly occurred overnight,” he said.
Subsequent days witnessed additional casualties.
“On March 14, two more birds died, a painted stork and a heron. On March 15, we lost two pelicans and one painted stork. A few more deaths were reported on March 18,” Kulal said, adding that the pattern of deaths raised suspicion of an infectious disease.
Initially, samples were sent to the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation (AIWC). Later, samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The samples were dispatched immediately as we suspected avian influenza. On March 19, NIHSAD confirmed it was avian influenza (H5N1),” he said.
Following confirmation, authorities enforced strict biosecurity measures.
“We have closed the park as a precaution. Our staff have started using protective gear, including masks and gloves, and disinfection protocols are being followed rigorously,” Kulal said.
Foot baths with potassium-based disinfectants have been installed at entry points, and regular sanitisation is being carried out.
The park houses around 150 birds across roughly 10 species, including pelicans, painted storks and herons, species that appear to be the most affected.
Officials said no fresh deaths have been reported in the last two days, but surveillance remains tight.
“Avian influenza often spreads through the faeces of infected birds. Sometimes birds may not show symptoms; they may suddenly die. That is why continuous monitoring is crucial,” Kulal explained.
Authorities are collecting fresh faecal samples from surviving birds for periodic testing, while carcasses of any dead birds are being sent for detailed analysis.
Officials said the park will remain closed until successive test results return negative, even as surveillance is intensified within the premises and surrounding habitats.
While the risk to visitors is considered low, authorities are keeping a close watch on wild and migratory bird activity in and around the park.
The outbreak comes amid a wider avian influenza alert in Chennai and surrounding areas.
Over the past two months, several crow deaths have been reported in neighbourhoods such as Adyar, Velachery and Tiruvanmiyur, with laboratory tests confirming the presence of the H5N1 virus.