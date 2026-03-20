Expelled CPI leader Mathur Sathya arrested in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Mathur Sathya, who was expelled from the Communist Party of India (CPI) following sexual harassment allegations, was arrested from Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The police said he is being brought to Chennai for further inquiry.

The CPI had removed Mathur from its primary membership and all associated organisations after the allegations surfaced.

Party South Chennai district secretary SK Siva said the decision was taken at a district committee meeting held on March 14.

In a statement, Siva said Mathur had been expelled from the party, the All India Youth Federation, and the Indian Society for Cultural Cooperation and Friendship.

The party also submitted a complaint to the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner seeking action in support of the complainants.

Sources said the allegations were brought to the party’s attention through a third party complaint, following which Mathur was stripped of all posts.

Mathur, originally from Salem, was known for his association with the CPI linked platforms and commentary on social justice, caste and public policy issues.