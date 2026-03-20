Writers, activists condemn Jnanpith Award for lyricist Vairamuthu

CHENNAI: Opposition against the announcement of Jnanpith Award to lyricist Vairamuthu continues, as a collective of over 200 Tamil writers, readers, and social activists on Thursday strongly condemned and called it a “profound affront” to the reputation of the award and the Tamil literary tradition.

In a detailed statement, the group including Sahitya Akademi winner Ambai, Aadhavan Dheetchanya of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association, Vannanilavan, actress Rohini, Yuva Puraskar winner Karthik Balasubramanian, and film director Sasikumar, argued the award should be conferred upon individuals who stand as symbols of distinguished creativity, human ethics, and social values.

“The announcement of this year’s Jnanpith Award to Mr Vairamuthu is viewed by the Tamil intelligentsia, writers, and social activists as a profound affront to both the long-standing reputation of the award and the Tamil literary tradition,” they said.

The collective claimed Vairamuthu’s writings are nowhere close to reflecting the core values or cultural pride of Tamil society and are bereft of genuine exploratory craving. The petition described his literary identity as being defined by “lowbrow writing and ornate rhetoric”, alleging his works are largely crafted in line with the profit-driven manoeuvres of the film industry for instantaneous fame.

Beyond literary merit, the collective highlighted that a writer’s life is as significant as their work, noting 17 to 18 women have publicly accused Vairamuthu of sexual harassment through the #MeToo movement.

The petition warned granting the Jnanpith to an “undeserving individual” will irrevocably erode the credibility and dignity of the award in the future.