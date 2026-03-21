Art meets Faith: This Lent season, a reimagined large-scale installation of The Pietà takes the centre stage

If you are a first-timer in the city, ask any Chennaiite for a must-visit spot, and fingers will instinctively point to Marina Beach. Perhaps, it is because the shoreline holds so much of the city’s history and culture, from Napier Bridge and the memorials of Tamil Nadu’s political leaders, to MA Chidambaram Stadium — fondly called the Anbuden, the lighthouse, the All India Radio station, and now adding a feather to the hat, the recent Blue Flag recognition. A little away from this landscape, closer to Pattinapakkam Beach, stands St. Thomas Cathedral Basilica.

A landmark in its own right, the Santhome Cathedral consistently draws a steady stream of pilgrims, tourists, and curious passersby alike throughout the year. Its historical and spiritual significance has long made it a site of gathering, especially during key worship seasons. Recently, however, the crowd is drawn not just by prayer, but by an immersive artistic experience.



Created by Charles Bronson Doss, founder and event architect at Believe San Decors, the work deviates from traditional representations, instead inviting viewers into a quieter, more introspective experience of grief and solace. “This [installation]is inspired by the Pietà in the Vatican, but it is not exactly the same,” says Charles. The Pietà, created between 1498 and 1500 by Michelangelo, represents the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother, Mary, after the crucifixion. However, Charles’s interpretation shifts the focus. “We all know what Jesus suffered, but I wanted to show what Mother Mary would have gone through and ultimately, where Jesus found his peace, in his mother’s lap. I want people to see that, and relate to it,” he says.