Chennai suburbs await Metro Water cover as Tambaram residents flag service gaps, delays

CHENNAI: Since their localities started developing some three decades ago, the residents of the fast-developing areas around Chennai have been waiting for the authorities to bring them under the ambit of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) for better water supply and sanitation services, but to no avail.
VS Jayaraman, a social activist, who owns houses in both the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation and Tambaram Corporation said the stark difference in the services provided by the Metro Water and Tambaram corporation.
“Apart from the effectiveness of the service, there are discrepancies in taxes and charges. Metro Water provides incentives towards early payment of water and sewerage tax. But, the Tambaram corporation, which presently provides water and sewage services, does not provide such incentive but gives incentives for early payment of property tax,” he said.
He added like the Greater Chennai Corporation, which looks after only the civic needs, the Tambaram corporation should be detached from the responsibility of water supplies and other related services, and it should be entrusted with the CMWSSB. Such a move will improve the respective services.
P Viswanathan, convener, Coordination Committee of Welfare Associations of Chitlapakkam, who is a long-time resident of the locality that falls under the Tambaram corporation limits, pointed out the Second Master Plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recommended expansion of Metro Water to cover entire Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).
“Water and sewage operations in Tambaram corporation should be incorporated with Metro Water or a separate body should be formed in line with the board. Tambaram corporation does not have manpower and efficiency to provide water services. Also, there is no expertise in finding new water sources,” he said.
He further highlighted several areas in the corporation limits do not have underground sewage networks, which affects lakes and groundwater. Moreover, several areas do not get drinking water on a daily basis, since some areas in Chennai are heading towards 24x7 water supply, he said.
While agreeing that water and sewerage taxes are higher in the neighbouring civic bodies, a senior Metro Water official said there is a pending proposal with the government to expand the operational jurisdiction of Metro Water to Tambaram and Avadi corporations.
“Due to financial constraints, the proposal is kept pending. The new government, after the election, may take up the proposal for implementation,” he said. Also, residents in Tambaram Corporation find difficulties in paying water tax and charges as Corporation assigns separate numbers for property tax and water charges.
“Corporation sends SMS demanding payment. But it indicates the assessment number to facilitate the payment of the property tax and does not state the connection number for payment towards the water charges thus deterring even the desirous assessees from making the payment,” Jayaraman said.
In Chennai, the residents can pay both property taxes and water taxes/charges using the same assessment number. Metro Water supplies water to nearby local bodies on bulk distribution basis.