Chennai suburbs await Metro Water cover as Tambaram residents flag service gaps, delays

CHENNAI: Since their localities started developing some three decades ago, the residents of the fast-developing areas around Chennai have been waiting for the authorities to bring them under the ambit of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) for better water supply and sanitation services, but to no avail.

VS Jayaraman, a social activist, who owns houses in both the limits of Greater Chennai Corporation and Tambaram Corporation said the stark difference in the services provided by the Metro Water and Tambaram corporation.

“Apart from the effectiveness of the service, there are discrepancies in taxes and charges. Metro Water provides incentives towards early payment of water and sewerage tax. But, the Tambaram corporation, which presently provides water and sewage services, does not provide such incentive but gives incentives for early payment of property tax,” he said.

He added like the Greater Chennai Corporation, which looks after only the civic needs, the Tambaram corporation should be detached from the responsibility of water supplies and other related services, and it should be entrusted with the CMWSSB. Such a move will improve the respective services.

P Viswanathan, convener, Coordination Committee of Welfare Associations of Chitlapakkam, who is a long-time resident of the locality that falls under the Tambaram corporation limits, pointed out the Second Master Plan of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recommended expansion of Metro Water to cover entire Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).