Passengers want fourth platform at Ambattur for fast local, express trains

CHENNAI: Rail passengers have demanded the construction of an additional platform on the southern side of Ambattur station to enable stoppage of express and fast local trains heading towards Chennai.

At present, the station has three platforms — two serving the suburban slow lines in both directions, and a third catering to express and fast local trains on the section between Chennai and Tiruvallur. However, there is no platform to accommodate trains in the return direction.

The Ambattur Rail Commuters Welfare Association (ARCWA), which has been pressing for a fourth platform for several years, said there is adequate space on the southern side to build one capable of handling 12-car suburban trains and 24-coach express services. The station handles nearly 50,000 passengers daily.

“Passengers working in Venkatapuram, Menambedu, Pudur and the SIDCO industrial estate, who travel from Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, are currently forced to go up to Villivakkam on fast local trains and then take another train back to Ambattur. When a similar issue arose at Thirunindravur, the railways constructed a new platform for trains towards Chennai Central. However, Ambattur continues to be neglected,” said S Gopalakrishnan, executive member of ARCWA.