Sri Lankan refugee, mom die as bike rams parked lorry in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old woman, a Sri Lankan Tamil refugee, and her 69-year-old mother were killed after their two-wheeler rammed into a parked lorry near Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district on Saturday afternoon. The woman’s four-year-old daughter survived the crash.

The SIPCOT police said the accident occurred on Kolkata-Chennai National Highway near Verkadu on Saturday afternoon when Jayaprasanthini, a resident of Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp in Gummidipoondi, was riding to Janapachatram to deliver food to her ailing father, admitted at a private hospital near Red Hills for lung issues.

Her mother, Rajakumari, was riding pillion with Jayaprasathini’s four-year-old daughter seated between the two.

The police said the two-wheeler crashed into the rear side of the lorry parked on the roadside when Jayaprasanthini took a turn. All three were thrown off the bike in the impact and were later taken to the Ponneri Government Hospital where Jayaprasanthini and Rajakumari were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were sent for autopsy, the police said. The four-year-old is being treated for minor injuries.

The family had been staying at the refugee camp since 2000. Jayaprasathini, who was running a small tailoring shop at Gummidipoondi and had been teaching aari embroidery. She is survived by her husband Rajesh (42) who installs CCTVs in Tiruvallur and their older son, 12-year-old Thaswin.