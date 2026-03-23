Greater Chennai Corporation to purchase 6 suction-cum-jetting machines to desilt stormwater drains

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to procure six vehicle-mounted high capacity suction-cum-jetting machines at a total cost of Rs 12 crore for desilting stormwater drains across three regions — North, Central, and South Chennai. Each region will be provided with two machines.

The civic body had recently floated various tenders for the purchase of these machines, which will be deployed primarily to clean closed sections of stormwater drains, that is, the stretches between two manholes.

As per the tender documents, heavily-silted stormwater lines of varying sizes will be cleaned using high-pressure water jets produced by the jetting system. Meanwhile, silt accumulated within the drains, along with debris such as wood and stones up to 100mm in size, will be removed using the high-capacity suction system.

The suction system, operating on the principle of air conveyance, will extract silt and slurry from the drains, enabling more effective and mechanised cleaning of otherwise inaccessible sections of the stormwater network, it said.