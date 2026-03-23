Police on lookout for man who attacked neighbour with bat, injured him with car in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Velachery police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly assaulted his neighbour with a cricket bat in an argument over placing a dustbin in front of his house, on Friday. The man, who later attempted to escape in his car, also hit the neighbour with the vehicle before fleeing the spot, inflicting minor injuries, police said.

According to Velachery police, the accused has been identified as Robert (40), a resident of Velachery, who runs a construction firm. The argument broke out between Robert and his neighbour Pandian (40), an electrician, on Friday night.

Sources said that earlier in the day, Pandian’s daughter had placed a garbage bin in front of Robert’s house. Irked over this, Robert’s wife verbally abused the girl, who later informed her father about the issue. Pandian took up the matter with Robert and the conversation escalated into heated exchange.

“In a fit of rage, Robert took a bat from his house and hit Pandian on the head. As Pandian alerted the police, Robert tried to escape in his car. To stop Robert from fleeing, Pandian stood in front of the car. However, Robert did not stop and hit Pandian with his car,” a police source said, adding that the duo had run into arguments, particulary involving parking spaces, earlier as well.

Pandian is under treatment for his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening. Based on his complaint, a case has been registered and a probe is on. The victim’s family has also named Robert’s wife in the complaint for verbally abusing them. Though Robert is not officially affiliated to any political party, his vehicle bore the DMK flag, police said.