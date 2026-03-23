The decline of childhood freedom: Revisiting William Blake's 'The School Boy'

The reasons for this include increased academic pressure and longer school hours, rise of structured enrichment and résumé-building, organised sports, coaching, and classes replace self-directed play, parental safety concerns and supervision norms and, the shrinking of informal play spaces. But, it is not merely children who have been impacted by this. Adults too are a victim of the loss of leisure in an increasingly goal oriented world. Long games across generations with no real purpose except the joy of spending time together are slowly decreasing.

Even with the growing interest in traditional games, the ones that are chosen to play are primarily strategy based with the long-term goal of improving and stimulating thinking. Games are chosen for the time taken and the lessons learnt rather than the sheer joy of play. Perhaps the greatest culprits for all this might be the parents themselves. Their anxiety for their child’s success translates into focus on more goal oriented structured activities. This is where William Blake’s words become more poignant.

How can the bird that is born for joy

Sit in a cage and sing?

How can a child, when fears annoy,

But droop his tender wing,

And forget his youthful spring!

O father and mother if buds are nipped,

And blossoms blown away;

And if the tender plants are stripped

Of their joy in the springing day,

By sorrow and cares dismay…