A look at an ancient Siva temple, rich in history, iconography

Kizhambi, a verdant village near Kancheepuram, has a long history, as seen from the evidence provided by the vestiges in the Siva temple located here. The Siva Linga which is now worshipped as Ambikapatishwarar, was once called Ambikavanamudaiya Tambiranar in the 15th century, as indicated by the epigraphs here. Since this place was known as Ambikavanam, this deity was also called Ambikavanam Udaiya Nayinar. It is said that the famous poet Kamban lived here for some time and therefore named his son Ambikapathi.
This east facing temple has a modern gopuram which opens on to a prakaram (enclosure) with the bali-pitham and Nandi mandapam. There is a pierced stone window in front of Nandi through which the vahana of Siva can have a darshan of his favourite deity, enshrined in the principal sanctum. On either sides of this window are tiny stone sculptures of two Nayanmars (important devotees of God Siva), namely, Appar and Thirugnanasambandar.
To the left of the gopuram is enshrined Goddess Kamakshi Ambal, consort of Ambikapatishwarar, in a south-facing shrine, with a lion vahana in front. This Goddess was, in times bygone, known as Anjanambikai. According to a traditional story, an attendant of Goddess Kamakshi (who was performing penance in Kancheepuram), used to come to this forest named Ambikavanam to pluck flowers for the puja of the Goddess.
The entrance to the main sanctum is through a four-pillar mandapam of the Vijayanagara style, which has the entrance on the south side. The four pillars of this mandapam have some rare sculptures such as Goddess Kamakshi performing tapas standing on one leg and another of Sundaramurti Nayanar who lived in the 8th century CE, performing a miracle in Avinashi (near Coimbatore) by bringing a boy, who had earlier been swallowed by a crocodile, back to life. Two beautiful stone dvarapalakas stand guard on either side of the entrance to the sanctum of God Ambikapathi, who is worshipped as a Swayambhu Linga. It is said that the sun’s rays fall on this Linga on a particular morning around Ugadhi. A small Nandi is seen immediately in front of this shrine. The devakoshtas (niches on the outer walls of this sanctum) have images of Ganesa, Dakshinamurti, Maha Vishnu, Brahma, and Durga.
In the prakaram are sanctums for Ganesa and Subramanya (with consorts Valli and Devasena). Behind Subramanya is a peacock which faces this deity’s left and is therefore referred to as ‘deva-mayil’. Interestingly, a sculpture of Muruga with a peacock in the mandapam in front of the main sanctum and another on the gopuram also show the ‘deva-mayil’. Chandikeshwara, Bhairava, and Navagrahas are worshipped in this prakaram.
There are a few donative inscriptions in this temple. One of these belongs to the reign of Emperor Krishnadeva Raya (1509-1529 CE) of the Vijayanagara era. It records the gift of the village Duli for worship, repairs and for festivals in the month of Margazhi to the temple of Ambikavanamudaiya Tambiranar at Duli-Ambi for the merit of the king.