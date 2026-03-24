A look at an ancient Siva temple, rich in history, iconography

Kizhambi, a verdant village near Kancheepuram, has a long history, as seen from the evidence provided by the vestiges in the Siva temple located here. The Siva Linga which is now worshipped as Ambikapatishwarar, was once called Ambikavanamudaiya Tambiranar in the 15th century, as indicated by the epigraphs here. Since this place was known as Ambikavanam, this deity was also called Ambikavanam Udaiya Nayinar. It is said that the famous poet Kamban lived here for some time and therefore named his son Ambikapathi.

This east facing temple has a modern gopuram which opens on to a prakaram (enclosure) with the bali-pitham and Nandi mandapam. There is a pierced stone window in front of Nandi through which the vahana of Siva can have a darshan of his favourite deity, enshrined in the principal sanctum. On either sides of this window are tiny stone sculptures of two Nayanmars (important devotees of God Siva), namely, Appar and Thirugnanasambandar.

To the left of the gopuram is enshrined Goddess Kamakshi Ambal, consort of Ambikapatishwarar, in a south-facing shrine, with a lion vahana in front. This Goddess was, in times bygone, known as Anjanambikai. According to a traditional story, an attendant of Goddess Kamakshi (who was performing penance in Kancheepuram), used to come to this forest named Ambikavanam to pluck flowers for the puja of the Goddess.