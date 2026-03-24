Ex-drugs control dept official, his wife booked in assets case

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has booked the former joint director and director (in-charge) of Drugs Control department, PU Karthigeyan, and his wife Hemalatha in a disproportionate assets case in Chennai in February this year.

Karthigeyan was arrested in July last year by DVAC for allegedly demanding and accepting `25,000 bribe from a Vellore-based cosmetics businessman to clear a government licence application.

According to DVAC, Karthigeyan, who entered the Drugs Control Department as a drug inspector in 1999, had been serving as joint director of Drugs Control and director in-charge at the DMS campus on Anna Salai since 2023.