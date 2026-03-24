Here's a list of places to find Kunafa in Chennai

Rooted in Middle Eastern tradition but reimagined for Chennai’s evolving tastebuds, kunafa is having a quiet, citywide moment. From syrup-soaked classics to inventive local spins, the dessert’s journey across neighbourhoods carries both nostalgia and newfound indulgence. CE finds the city’s must-try kunafa spots.
Ottoman’s Turkish Baklava & KÜnefe
Taking a contemporary approach to the classic Middle Eastern dessert, Ottoman’s Turkish Baklava & KÜnefe, founded by Sevk Ozertugrul, uses the classic kunafa as both a visual and sensory experience. Known for its signature cheese pull, crisp golden crust, and syrup-soaked richness, it is more than just tasty. Made with 100 per cent vegetarian ingredients, each kunafa is freshly made from a finely shredded kadayif (shredded dough) layered with ashta (Thickened Cream). Their menu features a range of options like pista, pista cream, cashew, walnut, cheese pull, and cream (original) kunafa varieties priced between `350 and `450. For bigger portions the Turkish large Kunafa is available, priced at `1,200 and `1,300.
Outlets are located across Chennai, including in Express Avenue, Phoenix Marketcity, and Khader Nawaz Khan Road.
Kunafa House
Launched in August 2021, Kunafa House, off Uthamar Gandhi Road, positioned itself as one of the first outlets in the city to introduce Chennaiites to the world of Arab desserts, specialising exclusively in kunafa. What began as a single outlet in Nungambakkam has since expanded to multiple neighbourhoods including Anna Nagar, Chromepet, Velachery, and ECR, taking the city audience to newer worlds. A 100 per cent vegetarian space, the brand focuses on a range of kunafa variants from classic cheese to cream, each served warm, golden, and indulgent. With its crisp layers and generous drizzle of syrup, every bite delivers a comforting mix of crunch and melt, making it a full-fledged sweet escape.
Kunafa Heaven
While the Chennai’s hyped food scene is often mapped around buzzy neighbourhoods like Anna Nagar and Nungambakkam, kunafa trails are quietly expanding beyond the city’s core. In neighbourhoods like Urapakkam, Kunafa Heaven is drawing sweet-toothed crowds with its wide-ranging menu that puts flavour first. The menu spans both classic round kunafas and crunchy baked variants, with staples like cream and cheese kunafa sitting alongside crowd-pleasers such as Nutella, Oreo, KitKat, and even Ferrero Rocher. Priced from `240 onwards, it makes indulgence feel less like a splurge. Their assorted mini kunafa box (three pieces for `300) is perfect for sampling, especially for first-timers navigating the many choices. What works in its favour is the balance between familiarity and novelty with options like different chocolate bars and mango kunafa paired with ice cream.
For those in the city, the good news is you don’t have to travel affar as Kunafa Heaven is available on delivery apps, bringing them right to your doorstep. The outlet is open between 5 pm and 9 pm; free delivery is available from 9 am to 10 pm.
Al Souk
Namma Chennai has always been welcoming towards global cultures, one such outlet that connects two flavour worlds is Al Souk, located in Nungambakkam. This restaurant stands out for bringing Middle Eastern flavours to the Chennai palate. This spot is frequented by dessert enthusiasts for its indulgent kunafa, served warm with a perfect balance of buttery exterior and creamy interior. From classic cheese versions to more contemporary takes, the offerings here cater to both dessert lovers and those looking to experiment. The menu also extends to other Middle Eastern favourites, adding more options to choose from. With its authentic vibe and taste notes hitting the right sweet spots, Al Souk has become an abode for many.
Shree Mithai
Best known for its mithai delicacies and Indian chaat, Shree Mithai has a surprisingly diverse take on kunafa by bringing in familiar Indian flavours — kesar, cashew, and pistachio — to the Middle Eastern dessert. The three-decade-old brand leans into experimentation, offering a menu of 11 varieties that range from indulgent Nutella Nest Kunafa to inventive samosa-style variations like kesar, chocolate, and pistachio kunafa, each priced at `468 for 300g and `936 for 600g. What stands out is the sheer variety in textures and formats. There are delicate nests packed with dry fruits, crisp finger kunafas in flavours like pistachio, choco, and kesar, and richer options such as the cashew kunafa delight and florentine kunafa. For those who prefer a bit of everything, assorted boxes start at `468, making it an easy pick for sharing.
Drop in to their Chetpet, Anna Nagar, Nungambakkam, Adyar, Ashok Nagar, and Iyyappanthangal outlets, for in-person purchases. Orders can be placed via their website (www.shreemithai.com) too.
Panache Cafe
Tucked away in the quiet-by-day and bustling-by-night neighbourhood of Besant Nagar, Panache Cafe has slowly but steadily built a name for itself as a go-to spot for sweet indulgences. Building its USP, especially around authentic Turkish kunafa, this eatery is popularly known as a “Bessy” gem. The cafe draws regulars for its freshly made, gooey kunafa, often prepared live, adding to the experience. From the classic cream cheese variant to crowd-favourite twists like Lotus Biscoff, the menu balances tradition with a touch of novelty. Beyond kunafa, it is also known for its premium dessert spread, including flaky baklava. Small and cosy, this space has become a favourite for those looking to unwind after a long day with warm and rich desserts.
Inputs by Sonu M Kothari and Aishvarya AP