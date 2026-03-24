Here's a list of places to find Kunafa in Chennai

Rooted in Middle Eastern tradition but reimagined for Chennai’s evolving tastebuds, kunafa is having a quiet, citywide moment. From syrup-soaked classics to inventive local spins, the dessert’s journey across neighbourhoods carries both nostalgia and newfound indulgence. CE finds the city’s must-try kunafa spots.

Ottoman’s Turkish Baklava & KÜnefe

Taking a contemporary approach to the classic Middle Eastern dessert, Ottoman’s Turkish Baklava & KÜnefe, founded by Sevk Ozertugrul, uses the classic kunafa as both a visual and sensory experience. Known for its signature cheese pull, crisp golden crust, and syrup-soaked richness, it is more than just tasty. Made with 100 per cent vegetarian ingredients, each kunafa is freshly made from a finely shredded kadayif (shredded dough) layered with ashta (Thickened Cream). Their menu features a range of options like pista, pista cream, cashew, walnut, cheese pull, and cream (original) kunafa varieties priced between `350 and `450. For bigger portions the Turkish large Kunafa is available, priced at `1,200 and `1,300.

Outlets are located across Chennai, including in Express Avenue, Phoenix Marketcity, and Khader Nawaz Khan Road.