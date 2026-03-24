Retelling the corsetry story

Since mid-2025, my Instagram feed is filled with corset kurtis, sculpted blouses, and cinched dresses, styled and restyled in ways that feel both familiar and new. For every seven to eight swipes, it resurfaced, just like a boomerang springing back. What was once associated with restriction and rigid beauty standards now appears more adaptable and surprisingly accepted. The shift has been visible in terms of social media content, brands like Nisohrama and Younik has been expanding their wardrobe with inclusive sizes and varieties of sleeves and necklines. Now, that same algorithm-driven trend is beginning to take shape in Chennai, as designers and consumers alike rework the corset into their own fashion vocabulary.

Beyond the scrolls, the art of corsetry’s resurgence carries a chauvinistic past. Historically rooted in European fashion, corsets were designed to cinch the waist and mould the body into a prescribed silhouette, at the cost of comfort. They became symbols of control, discipline, and rigid beauty standards, particularly during the Victorian era. Popular culture has continued to reinforce this imagery. For instance, in the most period series like Bridgerton, tightly laced corsets are as central to the aesthetic as the drama itself. But today’s revival feels markedly different, less about restriction and more about reinterpretation. “I don’t see corsets as restriction anymore. Today, they’re about structure, intention, and choice. It’s less about controlling the body and more about defining how you want to present it,” says Shimona Stalin, costume designer and fashion stylist.