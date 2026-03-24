Retelling the corsetry story

Since mid-2025, my Instagram feed is filled with corset kurtis, sculpted blouses, and cinched dresses, styled and restyled in ways that feel both familiar and new. For every seven to eight swipes, it resurfaced, just like a boomerang springing back. What was once associated with restriction and rigid beauty standards now appears more adaptable and surprisingly accepted. The shift has been visible in terms of social media content, brands like Nisohrama and Younik has been expanding their wardrobe with inclusive sizes and varieties of sleeves and necklines. Now, that same algorithm-driven trend is beginning to take shape in Chennai, as designers and consumers alike rework the corset into their own fashion vocabulary.
Beyond the scrolls, the art of corsetry’s resurgence carries a chauvinistic past. Historically rooted in European fashion, corsets were designed to cinch the waist and mould the body into a prescribed silhouette, at the cost of comfort. They became symbols of control, discipline, and rigid beauty standards, particularly during the Victorian era. Popular culture has continued to reinforce this imagery. For instance, in the most period series like Bridgerton, tightly laced corsets are as central to the aesthetic as the drama itself. But today’s revival feels markedly different, less about restriction and more about reinterpretation. “I don’t see corsets as restriction anymore. Today, they’re about structure, intention, and choice. It’s less about controlling the body and more about defining how you want to present it,” says Shimona Stalin, costume designer and fashion stylist.
She adds that there is a strong shift toward body awareness and styling experimentation. “Young Indian consumers are blending global trends with Indian silhouettes, and corsets fit perfectly into that mix of bold and feminine.”
Breaking down the idea of corsets, B Shruthi of Labelshruthi says, “A corset is a top that effortlessly elevates your body structure.” The trending appeal, according to her, gives effortless elegance and a structured, bold twist to otherwise flowy silhouettes.
Gowtham Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Half Scale and multiple other brands, echoes this from a design perspective. “I see them (corsets) as a tool to define structure rather than restrict it. It’s no longer about forcing a silhouette, it’s about engineering a form that enhances natural posture and presence,” he explains. In a fashion landscape dominated by oversized fits, the return to structure feels intentional, for him.
While occasion wear leads the trend, designers are also noticing a shift toward everyday styling. “Right now, it’s heavily driven by occasion and bridal wear, but I’m also seeing a growing interest in styled everyday looks, especially layered corsets over shirts or dresses,” says Shimona. This blending of structure with fluidity is becoming central to how the corset is worn today.
This evolution is also visible in how designers are reworking construction. “For me, it’s about ease. Adjustable lacing, better bust support, and cuts that follow the natural body instead of forcing it into shape,” Shimona explains. Gowtham approaches it through engineering: “It’s about distributing tension. A well-designed corset doesn’t compress in one area. It spreads load across panels, allowing both structure and movement to coexist.” Shruthi, meanwhile, focuses on wearability. “We’re experimenting with softer construction techniques that still give shape but allow movement and ease. Comfort is a priority,” she says.
Much of this transformation is also being shaped by the digital space. “From global pop culture to Indian creators, corsets are being styled in more wearable, aspirational ways, which makes them feel accessible,” says Shimona. Shruthi puts it more directly: “Corsets have become content, not just clothing.” As silhouettes circulate through reels and styling videos, they move quickly from inspiration to adoption.
In Chennai, that translation is already underway, with designers incorporating corsetry into Indian textiles and silhouettes. “Corsets are actually a great base for Indian textiles translating them into more structured, contemporary silhouettes,” says Shimona. Gowtham adds, “We’ve integrated corsetry into traditional garments like pattu pavadai rebuilding the bodice architecture using corset paneling.” The result is a hybrid language of fashion — one that holds both structure and fluidity in the same frame.
While still niche, designers are noticing growing curiosity around corsetry-inspired silhouettes for men and gender-fluid clients. “For men and gender-fluid clients, the approach is less about cinching and more about structure and silhouette. it’s about creating sharpness, posture, and presence,” says Shimona.
For wearers, the appeal is personal. Tejaswini Chandar, a Chennai-based young professional, says, “I’ve always struggled to find something that flatters my pear-shaped body. Corset kurtis just balance it out. They define my waist but I still feel comfortable. I didn’t expect to love something so structured this much.”
And perhaps that is why, despite its complicated past, the corset feels less like a fleeting trend and more like an evolving form to embrace self. As Gowtham puts it, “Corsetry is essentially structural design, and structure never goes out of fashion.”