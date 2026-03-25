17-year-old among four held for flying, selling kites with banned manja thread in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four persons, including two kite sellers and a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested for flying and selling kites having banned manja thread in Vanagaram and Virugambakkam.

The police have seized around 450 kites and six rolls of manja thread. The action follows a complaint from Mohammed Rashid (26), who suffered injuries after a manja thread struck him while riding two-wheeler on Maduravoyal flyover.

The police arrested Brain Anthony (22) of Odama Nagar, who had flown the kite along with the juvenile. Their inquiry led to the arrest of Shamsudeen (40) of Virugambakkam, from whose house 350 kites and five manja rolls were seized.

He had allegedly sourced the items from Bengaluru through courier and sold them via Instagram. In a separate incident on Monday evening, the Virugambakkam police arrested Ashok Kumar (47) of Majith Nagar, Saligramam, and seized 99 kites and one manja roll. He allegedly procured them from Jaipur and sold them online.