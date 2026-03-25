Chennai Corporation plans Rs 53 crore road relaying across 250 roads ahead of polls

CHENNAI: Ahead of election, the city corporation is planning to relay eight arterial roads including Gandhi Irwin bridge and Nelson Manickam Road, along with 242 other interior roads in the next few weeks at a cost of Rs 53 crore. To monitor these works, the city corporation is also looking to hire a project management consultant at an additional cost of Rs 1 crore.
A total of eight bus route roads at Royapuram, Teynampet, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones are to be re-laid. These include MMDA second and third main road, TNPSC road (Fazer bridge), Gandhi Irwin bridge in Egmore, Nelson Manickam Road covering 2km, and Sterling road near Nungambakkam, spanning one kilometre.
In addition, 70 feet road near Perambur, and Sterling Avenue road near Nungambakkam will also be relaid.
Speaking to the TNIE, a corporation official from the bus route road department said, “Currently, the civic body has carried out only patch works along several bus route roads including Sterling Road and Nelson Manickam Road. In case of rain, the patch works may wear off. So, we have decided to completely relay some of the BRR and interior roads.”
The consultant appointed for a period of three months, will review the monthly progress furnished by the contractor and send its comments to the GCC. The consultant will prepare a weekly inspection report on the status, progress, quality and safety of construction and their compliance to specifications.
They are also expected to detail the lapses, defects or deficiencies observed by it in the construction and also determine the reasonableness of their costs incurred to the civic body. After the completion of works, it will carry out tests and issue a completion certificate.
Several other interior roads will also be relaid either using bitumen tarmac, cement concrete or the interlocking paver including Manali New Town 150 feet Main Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar extension, Kalaignar Nagar, Ariyalur Pond Road, and Kambar first and Second Main Road among others in Manali zone.
In addition, the interior roads identified for relaying in other zones include, Barracks First Lane, Ezhil Nagar, and Alwarpet lane in Royapuram zone, Sivan Koil street, Dayal Nagar in Teynampet zone, Anna Nagar Main Road, Anna Nagar 5th, 6th, and 7th Street, Kakkan Street, will also be relaid. In Madhavaram zone, Indira Nagar, MMM Garden, and JJ Nagar Pond Road were among the roads set to be relaid.