Chennai Corporation plans Rs 53 crore road relaying across 250 roads ahead of polls

CHENNAI: Ahead of election, the city corporation is planning to relay eight arterial roads including Gandhi Irwin bridge and Nelson Manickam Road, along with 242 other interior roads in the next few weeks at a cost of Rs 53 crore. To monitor these works, the city corporation is also looking to hire a project management consultant at an additional cost of Rs 1 crore.

A total of eight bus route roads at Royapuram, Teynampet, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones are to be re-laid. These include MMDA second and third main road, TNPSC road (Fazer bridge), Gandhi Irwin bridge in Egmore, Nelson Manickam Road covering 2km, and Sterling road near Nungambakkam, spanning one kilometre.

In addition, 70 feet road near Perambur, and Sterling Avenue road near Nungambakkam will also be relaid.

Speaking to the TNIE, a corporation official from the bus route road department said, “Currently, the civic body has carried out only patch works along several bus route roads including Sterling Road and Nelson Manickam Road. In case of rain, the patch works may wear off. So, we have decided to completely relay some of the BRR and interior roads.”