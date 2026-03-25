Lawyer held for sexual assault of 12-year-old niece for one year in Chennai

CHENNAI: A lawyer, practising at the Madras HC and Saidapet court, has been arrested under Pocso Act for alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, his sister-in-law’s daughter, for the past one year. The 27-year-old man, who is also a DMK functionary, was sent in judicial remand, sources said.

According to the Thirumangalam AWPS, the suspect is DMK’s zone organiser for T Nagar. Sources said on Monday, the suspect sexually assaulted the class 7 girl, whose father is a clerical staff at the police department, when she was alone at home. The child later told her parents about the incident. The girl realised the assault as she was taught about good and bad touch at the dance class that she has been attending.

A police source said, “The man was arrested on Monday and sent in judicial remand on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran alleged sexual offenders and drug peddlers are being given positions in DMK. He also asked how CM MK Stalin could ensure safety of people if he is unable to act against members of his own party.

Former BJP president K Annamalai alleged those involved in sexual crimes believe the DMK government will not take action against them.