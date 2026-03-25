Music between slowness and silence

Bringing this experience to Chennai this weekend is Dhrupad performer Pelva Naik, who describes the essence of the oldest living raga-based tradition of North Indian classical music the way she practices, with clarity. “A detailed exploration of sound dynamics set on traditional syllable based grammar, age-old voice techniques, with emphasis on micro tones and deciphering of tonal scales so as to magnify sound and invoke the inherent nature of ragas is what defines the core of alap in Dhrupad,” she says, adding that alap is the hallmark of the Dagar School of Dhrupad Music in which she’s trained in.

The alap, as an abstract form, is understood by her as contemporary in nature, with the potential to convey intricate personal conditions of human existence while also revealing those that remain unseen and hidden. This is experienced as deeply freeing and serves, for her, as a vehicle of profound inquiry.

Pelva credits Pratima Trivedi, her music teacher in school, who introduced her to raga music as a style. Eventually, her teacher from high school, Kabir Jaitirtha, connected her with late Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar, who went on to become her Dhrupad guru. She says, “My late guru was one of the most influential figures in the modern revival of the form and his unmatched mastery was in tonal dynamics and exploring depth of sound through very original, savage intricacies. I was trained by him within a gurukul system for over a decade. Rudraveena exponent Baha’uddin Dagar too guided me periodically for a few years, sharing various technical and aesthetic knowledge.”