Understanding FIRE: The early exit plan

For a growing number of young professionals in Chennai, retirement is no longer about stopping work entirely. Instead, it is about reaching a point where money stops being the loudest voice in the room and work becomes a choice rather than a necessity. “My goal is to retire ideally between 35 and 40 years of age,” says Kavyaa R, a content creator, who is in her mid-20s. Vishal Kumar, risk and compliance leader at a US-based fintech, in his late 30s, says, “Working closely with founders and leadership teams under constant pressure has changed how I look at money and work. Not as spreadsheets or theory, but as lived experience. When you see smart, successful people still anxious about the future, you realise something important: income alone doesn’t buy peace.” This realisation is prompting many young professionals like Vishal to think about financial independence.

Save and live

For Kavyaa, retirement means reaching a point where financial pressure no longer dictates her choices. “It’s about getting to a stage where money isn’t a constant concern, so I can work on things I actually love, especially building something of my own as an entrepreneur,” she says. Vishal echoes a similar sentiment and adds that the freedom from chasing money will change the quality of decisions one might make.

Srinidhi PR, a sports journalist, frames it more simply. Early retirement is the choice of not “constantly chasing money”. And Neerav Patwa, director at Chargebee, describes it as achieving financial independence early enough for work to become optional.

Behind the idea of early retirement lies a carefully structured financial approach. These young earners rely on simple frameworks like the 50–30–20 rule, where the jobholder allocates 50 per cent of monthly income to needs, 30 per cent to wants, and the remaining to savings and investments.