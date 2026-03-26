Echoes of choral stories

Before the performance, the team as part of their recce, spread across the hall, played music from different corners, and listened to how the hall responded. “The experience is as much about the space as it is about the music,” she notes, adding that with the natural acoustics of the hall, the choir just sounds beautiful here.

In India, choral music — a genre specialised by the band — often arrives with preconceptions that it is a genre of music performed at the church, or by a Western classical band. The ensemble is actively pushing against that. Kalyani says, “We’re blending Indian sensibilities with contemporary Western choral styles. It’s almost like we’re exploring a new genre.” Their songs are not grand abstractions. They are simple, relatable, and accessible. “Choral music can tell any story just like pop or jazz. We’re using it as an independent storyteller’s voice,” points out Kalyani.

That cocncept comes through in the concert’s central idea, Stories sung for every heart. “Any kind of story, anything that you want to communicate with people, choral music can offer,” she shares.

This weekend’s concert also marks the choir’s first time collaboration with the Sunshine String Quartet. “We’ve mostly performed with a band. This is the first time Chennai audiences will hear us with strings.”

Importantly, Kalyani says, “Voices are the forefront. Everything else supports that.”